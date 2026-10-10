Is Cornell's Jane Doe a Victim?

There's more than one way to analyze the slew of texts between Jane Doe and the men she's accusing of sexual assault, and Harvey and Mark Geragos dive into all possibilities on the new "2 Angry Men" podcast.

As we reported, Jane Doe's account of the notorious frat party shifts from consensual encounter to rape ... over the course of a few weeks. So, is this a case of repressed memory or damage control? Mark has strong feelings on this one.

Jane's lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, in expelling Jonathan Newell for "violating Ms. Doe's bodily safety in commencing intercourse without her [affirmative] consent," says "this is the definition of rape." Actually, it is not, and the 2 angry men explain why.