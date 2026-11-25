Vegas Showgirl Suing Me Is Doing The Most ...

Taylor Swift is sick and tired of dealing with the Las Vegas showgirl suing her over her latest album … and she's asking a judge to intervene, TMZ has learned.

In new court docs, the entertainer scoffs at showgirl Maren Wade's latest attempt to keep their legal battle in California.

"Here we go again," Taylor's motion reads. "Enough is enough."

Taylor says she has no legal connection to the state. Maren argued Taylor can be sued in California because she often performs there … including a performance in October at the Academy Museum Gala, where she sang her song from "Toy Story 5."

T-Swift responded that just because she performed in California doesn't mean she can be sued in the state.

As TMZ first reported, Maren sued Taylor earlier this year for trademark infringement. She claimed the pop star stole her whole brand with "The Life of a Showgirl." Maren had previously launched her own "Confessions of a Showgirl" … a book and show she created.

Taylor denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She accused Maren of using her name to get attention for her "little-known cabaret show."

The singer blasted the suit as "meritless."