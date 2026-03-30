Taylor Swift Sued By Vegas Entertainer Over 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift straight-up jacked a Sin City performer's brand when she rolled out her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl" ... according to a new lawsuit.

Maren Wade is suing Taylor for trademark infringement ... she says she owns the rights to "Confessions of a Showgirl" ... and she claims Taylor's album and accompanying merch are swallowing up a brand she's spent over 12 years cultivating.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Wade says "Confessions of a Showgirl" traces back to 2014 when she used it as the name for a weekly column in Las Vegas Weekly. She says the column became a live show, then a touring production, and ultimately a brand encompassing performances, writing, and digital media ... all built by her, brick by brick.

Wade claims she trademarked "Confessions of a Showgirl" in 2015 ... but now she says her brand is under fire from Taylor. Wade says "Confessions of a Showgirl" and Taylor's "The Life of a Showgirl" are super similar ... sharing the same structure, dominant phrase, and "overall commercial impression" ... and she says they're both being used in overlapping markets, and being directed at the same fans.

In the docs, Wade says Taylor and her people are very familiar with trademark law and knew about the similarity, but pressed forward anyway. Wade takes a shot at Taylor, too, saying the pop star has no issues enforcing her own trademarks.

Wade says Taylor's 'Showgirl' and its overwhelming commercial presence are drowning out her 'Showgirl' ... and she's concerned people will begin to confuse her brand as an imitation of Taylor's.

Wade wants an injunction stopping Taylor, her management, her record label, and her merchandising partner from using "The Life of a Showgirl" on goods and services ... and she's also going after Taylor for damages.

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It's interesting Wade is coming after Taylor with a lawsuit ... her social media account seems to be very pro-Taylor, with posts featuring Taylor's songs and hashtags.