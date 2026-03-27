Taylor Swift Shouts Out Fiancé Travis Kelce in iHeartRadio Music Awards Speech

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Taylor Swift had more than just a trophy to celebrate at the iHeartRadio Music Awards -- she also gave a ton of credit to her fiancé, Travis Kelce, during her acceptance speech ... thanking him for making her "The Life of a Showgirl" album possible.

The couple -- who got engaged in August 2025 -- stole the spotlight at the awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, with all eyes and cameras locked on them.

Swift took home Best Pop Album for her "The Life of a Showgirl" ... and her acceptance speech sent fans into a frenzy.

"This album also probably feels very happy, confident, and free, because that’s the way I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé, who is here tonight,” Swift said.

Fans screamed their heads off after Swift mentioned Kelce, who responded by mouthing the words "I love you" to her in a special moment that was caught on camera.

Alysa Liu calls Taylor Swift the GOAT of music #iHeartAwards2026 pic.twitter.com/azENZzqyG8 @DEADLINE

Kelce -- who is expected to marry Swift this year -- wasn't the only athlete at the event. Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu praised Swift as well, calling her the G.O.A.T. of music before she handed Swift the Artist of the Year award.

Swift, Kelce, and Liu were also caught on video hanging out backstage.