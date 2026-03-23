Travis Kelce Officially Back, Signs With Chiefs, 'Let's Go Baby!'

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Retirement will have to wait for Travis Kelce ... the I's have been dotted, and the T's crossed, and the future Hall of Famer's contract is officially official!

Yeaaaah, sorry Taylor Swift haters ... but get used to seeing the world's biggest pop star back at Arrowhead this season!

Ian Rapoport revealed the 36-year-old tight end signed his contract on Monday -- technically a three-year deal -- although it's possible Trav only plays one season. He will earn $12 million in 2026, with several more million achievable in incentives.

Kelce reacted to the news after the signing, saying he's stoked to put on the Chiefs uniform again.

"Chiefs' kingdom! Let's go, baby! It's official," Kelce said.

"Let's get Arrowhead rocking, baby. We'll see you guys in a few months!"

Of course, we've known T.K. was returning for a couple of weeks, but it wasn't official until pen was put to paper.

After last season ended, there was real doubt over Kelce's future, especially after Patrick Mahomes was injured, and the team finished with a 6-11 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

It'll be a busy year for Travis (and Taylor) ... as the couple, who got engaged in August 2025, plans the most anticipated wedding in the world.