Travis Kelce Expected To Return To K.C. Chiefs ... For 14th NFL Season

He's baaaaaaack!

Travis Kelce has reportedly made up his mind on his NFL future, and the 36-year-old plans on lacing up his cleats for the 2026 NFL season ... and all signs point to him running it back with the Kansas City Chiefs!

Multiple NFL insiders reported Monday that Kelce and the Chiefs were working towards a deal that would keep him with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the K.C. squad.

The news comes after Kelce was reportedly considering his options following a disappointing season with the Chiefs, who finished third in the AFC West.

There were long signs Kelce wanted to keep. After the season ended, TK addressed his future on New Heights, saying if he could go out and "give it another 18, 20-21 week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat."

Nothing is official yet ... 'cause deals between players and clubs cannot be made until the new league year begins Wednesday afternoon.

Another year of football means more Taylor Swift cameos ... as the couple plans their highly anticipated wedding!

Not much is known about the big day, though TMZ Sports recently learned a key detail about the reception -- what everyone will be drinking the day they tie the knot (a whole lot of Garage Beer).