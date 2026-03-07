Travis & Jason Kelce’s Mom Donna Remodeling Her Modest Florida Home
Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is in the middle of a home renovation ... TMZ has learned.
According to official records filed last month, Taylor Swift’s future mother-in-law appears to be redoing her 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,434-square-foot pad in Orlando, Florida.
The documents show Donna's hired a company to replace 9 windows and 6 doors at the home.
The property includes a den, library, office and an exercise room. Donna purchased the home for $355,000 in March 2019.
The deed for the home notes Donna is leaving the home to her famous NFL star sons.