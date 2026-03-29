Exes Taylor Swift, John Mayer Narrowly Miss Awkward Encounter at Paul McCartney Concert

Dear John, We are never ever ever ... running into each other! Taylor Swift was not about to "Come Together" with ex John Mayer at Paul McCartney's concert in L.A. Saturday ... and we have pics of the narrowly missed run-in.

In the photos, you can see Taylor chatting up Olivia Rodrigo and friends at the Fonda Theatre, as John also mingled with guests.

Taylor later snuck out of a different exit than John, dodging what could have been a pretty awkward moment.

Remember ... the two were romantically linked back in 2009 when she was 19 and he was 32. After their split, Taylor reportedly wrote her track "Dear John" about her short-lived relationship with Mayer.