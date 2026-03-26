Hollywood Shows Up For iHeartRadio Music Awards
iheartRadio Music Awards Hollywood Shows Love For Radio!!!
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It's still awards season and Hollywood is showing up for the iHeartRadio Music Awards ... with big names like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Jason Aldean, and Ludacris in the house.
The awards show is going down right now at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Luda handling the hosting duties.
Celebs are dressed to the nines as they show up to possibly take home some hardware ... so check out the gallery to see all the fits and looks.
We've got AJ McLean, Nikki Glaser, Ella Langley, Brittany Kerr, Teddi Mellencamp, Scout LaRue Willis, DJ Spinderella, Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, and many, many more.