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Kylie Kelce Insists She Doesn't Have Taylor Swift Wedding Details

Kylie Kelce Want Details On Travis and Taylor's Wedding? ... So Do I!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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I KNOW NOTHING!!!
Conversations With Cam Podcast

SO what HAS been confirmed?? Travis will once again be gracing the NFL field on Sundays come this fall after he signed a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to rebound from a disappointing 2025.

"Let's get Arrowhead rocking, baby," he said in a post after putting pen to paper. "We'll see you guys in a few months!"

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HERE TO STAY!
X / @chiefs

With training camp slated for July ... one can assume if there is a wedding this year, Travis and Taylor would want it done before the Chiefs report to camp.

Chances are Kylie's just being loyal ... so we'll get the details somewhere else.

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