Kylie Kelce Insists She Doesn't Have Taylor Swift Wedding Details

Play video content Conversations With Cam Podcast

SO what HAS been confirmed?? Travis will once again be gracing the NFL field on Sundays come this fall after he signed a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to rebound from a disappointing 2025.

"Let's get Arrowhead rocking, baby," he said in a post after putting pen to paper. "We'll see you guys in a few months!"

Play video content X / @chiefs

With training camp slated for July ... one can assume if there is a wedding this year, Travis and Taylor would want it done before the Chiefs report to camp.