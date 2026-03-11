Donna Kelce Breaks Silence On Florida Home Renovations

Play video content New Heights

Donna Kelce is speaking out on the story that altered the course of human history ... revealing why she is installing new windows at her modest Florida home -- saying it all had to do with the cold weather that hit Florida this winter!!

Jason and Travis were able to snag the highly coveted exclusive interview on the newest episode of their "New Heights" podcast ... where they chopped it up with America's favorite home renovator.

The Kelces got to the bottom of it ... throwing out all the hard-hitting questions -- like why she's giving her humble abode a facelift.

"I'm doing something to save money on heating and air conditioning, and to keep my windows from sweating. That's as simple as it is!"

She also spoke about the installation timeline, saying the contractor will be there starting next week to work on the windows.

No word on when the six doors will get installed ... we will provide the newest details as soon as we get word.

Jason was having some fun with his mom about the topic, joking that it felt like she was "turning this place into a bit of a gilded palace."

"I think you've changed a little bit. You had a taste of the good life."

They weren't the only ones having fun with it ... 'cause the internet couldn't get enough of the story -- with the memes flowing all weekend.

Who would've guessed that Travis returning for his 14th NFL season would be overshadowed by a set of new windows?!?