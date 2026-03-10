Travis Kelce Blindsided By Donna's Home Renovations, I Could've Helped!

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show/ESPN

Donna Kelce's home renovation plans are the talk of the town ... but it turns out she's been making moves behind her son's back -- 'cause Travis said he had no idea his mom had a "massive" project on her hands!!

Kelce popped up on the "Pat McAfee Show" to discuss coming back for his 14th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, but McAfee couldn't let him go without asking about the bombshell news folks can't get enough of on social media.

TK admitted he wishes she had let him know about the work being done ... as he could've put his hard hat on and done the job himself!

"I didn't even know she was doing these things," Kelce said. "If she needed a guy to come screw some door hinges in, she could've just called me."

"I guess she's doing some big, massive renovations."

Whether Donna takes him up on the offer or sticks with the company remains to be seen -- but in the future, maybe she'll put her youngest son to work on her modest 1,434-square-foot pad in the Sunshine State.

As for his day job -- the 36-year-old was also asked if watching his fiancée -- Taylor Swift -- continue to work her craft motivated him in his decision to lace up the cleats once more ... and he answered with a resounding yes.

"It's amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about," Kelce said. "Keep finding new melodies and things like that. On top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does."