Window Company Wants Donna Kelce as Spokesperson Amid Renovation Popularity

Travis and Jason Kelce might need to make way for a new celebrity endorser in their family ... because Donna Kelce is in high demand now that we've got America clued in on her upcoming home renovation.

Here's the deal ... Donna was on Travis and Jason's "New Heights" podcast Thursday when they asked her about TMZ breaking the story on her window and door replacement at her modest Florida condo, and she mentioned the company replacing her windows ... NewSouth Window Solutions.

Jeff Beck, the CEO and President of NewSouth Window's parent company Window Nation, tells TMZ ... he's from Cleveland, Ohio and he almost wrecked his car on his way to work after finding out Donna name-dropped his company on the popular podcast. He had no idea his company was contracted for the remodel.

Beck is over the moon about the free publicity ... but he wants to do business with Donna, and tells us he's interested in making her a company spokesperson after her amazing impact window commercial.

Travis and Jason are pretty famous too ... and Beck says he's interested in working with the Kelces in any compacity.

Beck says he's reached out to the Kelces to thank them for the free advertising and tells us he's interested in buying some ad space on the "New Heights" podcast.

Donna explained she's getting new windows to improve insulation and save money on heating and air conditioning ... and the contractors are showing up next week to get to work.

Beck says he hasn't heard from any production companies about doing a show on Donna's remodel ... but it sounds like there's an opportunity here for her to get in front of a camera in a different capacity.