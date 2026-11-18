Taylor Swift is back where her country music career took off ... delivering a nostalgic performance at the CMA Awards with a mashup of two fan favorites, "Our Song" and "I Knew It, I Knew You."

Taylor Swift performs a mashup of “Our Song” and “I Knew It, I Knew You” at the #CMAAwards. (via ABC/CMAs) https://t.co/wfuYZ52xa6 @Variety

Taylor returned to the CMA stage Wednesday night in Nashville for the first time in 13 years ... and considering 13 is her lucky number, the timing couldn't have been more fitting, especially as she mashed up one of her earliest country hits with her latest release.

The showgirl popped out performing in an orange skirt and cowboy boots while strumming a blue guitar decorated with Toy Story clouds.

The appearance also comes at an interesting time for Taylor ... she's campaigning for Oscar glory with "I Knew It, I Knew You," which was written for "Toy Story 5."

However, the night came with a bit of a letdown for Taylor ... as she lost out on Single of the Year to rising star Ella Langley, whose hit "Choosin' Texas" beat out Taylor's track for the coveted honor.

Still, Taylor's got plenty more awards opportunities ahead ... she's scored five nominations at the 2027 Grammys, including Best Song Written for Visual Media.