Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Celebrates Brenda Lee Amid Christmas Rivalry With Mariah Carey

Taylor Swift is spreading some holiday cheer ... giving Brenda Lee a Christmas surprise just as her annual chart battle with Mariah Carey is heating up.

Taylor surprised Brenda in Nashville with a Diamond certification plaque honoring her holiday classic, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" ... celebrating the song surpassing 10 million units in the U.S.

And here's where things get interesting ... Taylor points out Brenda's hit is one of only two Christmas songs to reach the milestone, alongside Mariah's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" ... telling Brenda she's in pretty good company at the top.

Of course, there's some history here ... Mariah has practically owned the Christmas charts for years, but Brenda famously knocked her off the Billboard Hot 100 throne in 2023, turning the two festive favorites into annual chart rivals.

And with Christmas just around the corner, Taylor handing Brenda some extra publicity certainly isn't going to hurt her chances of making another run at the crown.

Brenda, meanwhile, gets emotional as she accepts the honor ... thanking the song's late writer, Johnny Marks, along with the musicians and fans who helped make it a holiday staple.

There's no sign of actual bad blood between Taylor and Mariah ... but the timing certainly adds another layer to the annual battle for the Christmas crown.