Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Neighbors Fear Landscaping Will Hurt Animal Sex Lives

The Birds & the Bees Need Some Space!!!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting their way with their Ohio mansion ... but one neighbor is worried the local wildlife won't have anywhere to get busy.

The couple's landscaping plans for their $5.35 million lakefront home in Bratenahl were unanimously approved Tuesday ... despite some neighbors raising concerns about the impact on animals, according to Page Six.

Resident Lucy Welle had a particularly interesting objection ... arguing the proposed landscaping doesn't do enough for the local critters.

"They don't need lawns; they need food and cover and they need places to have sex," she said ... adding she doesn't think the plans provide anything for the wildlife.

As TMZ previously reported ... Taylor and Travis have been butting heads with neighbors over their mansion plans, including a privacy fence that sparked concerns about sewer lines and deer safety.

Their original fence proposal was rejected in September ... though a revised 6-foot fence has since gotten the green light.

Taylor and Travis weren't at Tuesday's meeting ... but their representatives were on hand as the board approved the latest plans.