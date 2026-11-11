Coachella 2027: Festival Announces Lineup Including Madonna, SZA & More

Coachella 2027's list of performers was officially released -- and the list of star entertainers is absolutely mind-boggling.

On Tuesday night, organizers of the two-weekend music festival posted the official lineup on Instagram with several names TMZ first reported ... including Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA, Don Toliver and Adéla.

As you know, weekend 1 of the festival is April 9-11, and weekend 2 is April 16-18, and it all takes place in Indio, California.