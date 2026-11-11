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Coachella 2027: Festival Announces Lineup Including Madonna, SZA & More

Coachella 2027 Festival Lineup Unveiled Madonna, SZA And More

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
coachella lineup getty 1
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Coachella 2027's list of performers was officially released -- and the list of star entertainers is absolutely mind-boggling.

On Tuesday night, organizers of the two-weekend music festival posted the official lineup on Instagram with several names TMZ first reported ... including Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA, Don Toliver and Adéla.

coachella lineup 2027 insta

Other artists on the lineup include Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Role Model, Adéla, Enigma, Dom Dolla, Kygo, and much, much more.

As you know, weekend 1 of the festival is April 9-11, and weekend 2 is April 16-18, and it all takes place in Indio, California.

Stars At Coachella 2026
Launch Gallery
Stars At Coachella 2026 Launch Gallery

See you in the desert!

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