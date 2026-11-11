Coachella 2027: Festival Announces Lineup Including Madonna, SZA & More
Coachella 2027 Festival Lineup Unveiled Madonna, SZA And More
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Coachella 2027's list of performers was officially released -- and the list of star entertainers is absolutely mind-boggling.
On Tuesday night, organizers of the two-weekend music festival posted the official lineup on Instagram with several names TMZ first reported ... including Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA, Don Toliver and Adéla.
Other artists on the lineup include Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Role Model, Adéla, Enigma, Dom Dolla, Kygo, and much, much more.
As you know, weekend 1 of the festival is April 9-11, and weekend 2 is April 16-18, and it all takes place in Indio, California.
See you in the desert!