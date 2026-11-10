Kylie Jenner Sued by Former Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Bite, Workplace Abuse

Kylie Jenner is facing yet another lawsuit from a former employee ... this time, a housekeeper claims she was bit by a dog, trapped inside a closet for over an hour and mistreated while working for the beauty mogul.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya claims she was working at Kylie's Los Angeles home when she became locked inside a closet and alleges her supervisor laughed and mocked her when she called for help during a panic attack.

Amaya claims she was stuck for more than an hour before someone finally let her out.

The former housekeeper also alleges she was bitten by a dog while cleaning a doghouse in October 2025 and was previously injured when a canister of pepper spray accidentally discharged into her face while she was organizing a drawer.

The suit claims Amaya was forced to perform physically demanding tasks despite her injuries and was never properly compensated for overtime or travel between Kylie's properties.

Amaya says she was fired in February 2026, shortly after questioning why another housekeeper received mileage reimbursement while she didn't.

Rolling Stone was first to report the news.

Jenner's attorney, Michael Rhodes, tells TMZ ... "These latest cases are being brought by the same lawyer who previously filed claims on behalf of Kylie's former household staff. It's clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday."