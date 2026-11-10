Johnny Depp Reportedly Took Hefty Pay Cut for Comeback Film 'Ebenezer'

Johnny Depp is making his return to the big screen ... but it comes with a major pay cut.

Variety reports the actor filmed "Ebenezer" for a $5 million dollar salary -- which is just a tiny slice of what he was making on his big blockbusters.

According to the outlet, Depp, who is repped by The Agency Group, has been promised bonuses based on how well the film does at the box office.

The retelling of the Charles Dickens classic will be his first movie in 8 years -- following a scandalous stretch of controversy and legal battles.