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Johnny Depp Bites Into a Decorative Plant at Vegas Event

Johnny Depp I'm Literally Chewing the Scenery!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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LEAF IT TO JOHNNY DEPP
Video: Johnny Depp
@JPASC24

Johnny Depp is known for never blending into the background ... but at a recent Vegas event, he literally started eating it.

While attending Drink Las Vegas -- a four-day event across multiple hotels -- at Park MGM last night, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor stopped to pose for photos ... and, well ... munch on some plants.

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@JPASC24

In the video obtained by TMZ ... Johnny bit a leaf from the photo call's backdrop before chewing on it in front of the event's attendees.

After spitting out the green ... the Oscar-nominated actor went back for round 2 and chomped on an even bigger piece of the step-and-repeat wall.

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@JPASC24

Johnny seemed to be in good spirits ... so it looks like he was just having a bit of fun with a few photographers!

Well, Johnny has a lot to be happy about ... the lawsuit against his band, Hollywood Vampires, was dismissed by a judge.

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