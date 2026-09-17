Johnny Depp's Hollywood Vampires No Longer Being Sued For Scrapped Concert

The lawsuit against Johnny Depp's band Hollywood Vampires just took a stake to the heart ... a court dismissed the suit brought by a concert promoter who claimed they owed him around $277K for bailing last minute.

The court noted that Slovakian promoter Sten Hard already dropped band members Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry as individual defendants earlier in the case.

Sten was still going after the band's corporate entity, Hollywood Vampires Touring, but the judge ruled that the band lacked any meaningful contacts with the state of Texas where he filed the case and therefore couldn't be sued there.

As a result, the court tossed the case for lack of jurisdiction.

As we reported ... Sten had argued that the Hollywood Vampires were supposed to perform in 2023 but pulled out on the day of the concert.