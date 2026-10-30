Johnny Depp Performs With Aerosmith in Band's First Concert Since 2023

Johnny Depp's acting career is back on track ... and so is his side hustle as a rockstar ... because he took the stage with Aerosmith at the band's first show since 2023 ... and it's all on video.

The star appeared at the Hollywood Bowl with Aerosmith on Thursday ... giving Joe Perry, with whom he's performed alongside as a member of Hollywood Vampires, a big hug when he hit the stage.

Oh my God! HE’S HERE! JOHNNY DEPP IS IN THE BUILDING! Joe Perry started to talk. I had to turn on my phone and missed the introduction. But he showed up! AND THE CROWD WENT WILD! 🔥 #AerosmithAndFriends #HollywoodBowl https://t.co/1VcTFp9rOI @ForeverWyno

Steven Tyler then blew a few notes on his harmonica ... and Johnny nodded -- telling him he knew the song and was ready to play his guitar.

The crew then played "Train Kept a Rollin'" ... with Johnny flashing a huge grin as he traipsed about the stage.

It's another sign that Hollywood's embracing Johnny again. He was persona non grata for several years after his trial with Amber Heard. However, fans showed their love for him at Comic-Con in July when he was promoting his new movie "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol."

Steven's had his own legal issues over the past couple of years ... so it's not surprising he and Perry would show Johnny some love and invite him to join them onstage.

Johnny was just one of the many stars who took the stage with the legendary rock band.

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Steven's daughter Liv Tyler and actress Alicia Silverstone -- who starred in Aerosmith's music video "Crazy" back in 1994 -- made an appearance at the event ... as did Axl Rose, Slash, Ann and Nancy Wilson, Dave Grohl, the Black Crowes and many more.