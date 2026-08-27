Steven Tyler Scores Massive Win Against Abuse Accuser Days Before Trial

Steven Tyler scored a massive win in court days before he's set to face off with his abuse accuser, Julia Holcomb, TMZ has learned.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge sided with Steven on several issues ahead of the trial, scheduled for September 21.

Steven and Julia were in a relationship in the 70s and even got engaged at one point. Julia filed a lawsuit in 2022 claiming Steven sexually abused her when she was a teenager and he was an adult … and she wants damages for the alleged emotional distress he put her through.

The rockstar denies all claims of wrongdoing and argues the relationship was consensual. The judge dismissed the majority of the claims in the suit.

At the recent hearing, the judge denied Julia's effort to exclude any evidence that she consented to the romance with Steven. The judge also ruled Julia cannot talk about an abortion she had while with Steven and alleged sexual assault after the age of 18.

She is allowed to present evidence of drugs and alcohol … but can't describe Steven as a sex trafficker or equate what occurred here with the Holocaust.

During her deposition, Julia admitted that she was groomed by a woman named Pennie before meeting Steven. She said Pennie took her to concerts and "encouraged me to expect to have oral sex." She said she was trained to dress provocatively and wear more makeup ... "and she exposed me to sexual imagery, things that would prepare me to be ready to have sex with someone."

Steven testified he met Julia after she showed up to his dressing room with Pennie and four other girls. He said Pennie told him, "I brought these girls for you, and you can have your way with them. Just pick one or take them all." Steven says Julia sat in his lap and they ended up hanging out that night.