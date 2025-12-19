Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston Split

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Steven Tyler Splittsville With Aimee Preston

By TMZ Staff
Published
It's over between Steven Tyler and his longtime girlfriend Aimee Preston ... TMZ has learned the couple has called it quits on their relationship.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell us Steven and Aimee have broken up ... though it's unclear when they separated and what led to the split.

Steven hired Aimee as his personal assistant way back in 2012 ... they started dating in 2014 but waited until the 2016 Oscars to go public with their romance, holding hands at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.

The exes made things work for over a decade despite a 39-year age gap ... and Aimee was often by Steven's side at Hollywood events, premieres, and the like.

But, it would appear the sweet emotions between them have come to an end ... and it sounds like they are no longer crazy about each other.

