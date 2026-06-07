Steven Tyler Wants Teen Abuse Accuser Questioned Again Before Trial

Wants Another Crack at Woman Accusing Him of Teen Abuse

Steven Tyler is pushing for another crack at questioning his accuser ... claiming newly disclosed information points to a possible alternative source of her alleged emotional trauma.

According to new court filings obtained by TMZ, Tyler's legal team says Julia Holcomb -- who claims the Aerosmith rocker sexually abused her after they began a relationship when she was 16 years old -- recently revealed a separate issue in her life that led her and her husband to seek marriage counseling.

Tyler says he only learned about it earlier this year, when Julia -- now known as Julia Misley -- also disclosed she'd recently started seeing a therapist. Now, he wants to question both her and her husband again before trial.

His lawyers argue the new information could be relevant because Julia has claimed she suffered emotional distress for decades as a result of her relationship with Tyler. They say the couple previously testified their counseling stemmed from issues tied to Tyler and public accounts of the relationship in books about Aerosmith.

But Julia's side is blasting the request as an invasive fishing expedition.

She argues Tyler is trying to force testimony about deeply private matters involving her marriage and counseling sessions. She claims the effort is improper, harassing and designed to intimidate both she and her husband as the case heads toward trial.

The opposition filing also takes aim at Tyler's legal team, accusing them of making inappropriate remarks during prior depositions and engaging in conduct that crossed the line with witnesses and opposing counsel.

As TMZ previously reported, Tyler scored a major victory in April when a judge dismissed nearly all of Julia's claims against him -- leaving just a narrow emotional distress claim tied to alleged conduct in California. She alleges Tyler sexually abused her when she was a teenager in the 1970s, while Tyler has consistently denied any wrongdoing.