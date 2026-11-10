Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas' Mugshot Released After Second Arrest

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas Markle Sr. has a brand new mugshot ... after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor and landing himself back behind bars.

Check out the newly released booking photo ... Meghan Markle's estranged father is seen sporting an orange jail jumpsuit, with messy gray hair and a scruffy beard, giving the camera a stone faced stare.

Markle was booked into Pinellas County Jail in Florida Tuesday evening ... just hours after being arrested for the second time in less than a week.

As we reported, Markle was arrested last week on a child pornography charge and fitted with an ankle monitor as a condition of his release but prosecutors say he cut it off around sometime Tuesday morning.

The alleged incident landed him right back in hot water ... with a federal judge revoking his release and ordering him back behind bars.