Thomas Markle Cut Off Ankle Monitor, Department of Justice Says

Update

1:11 PM PT -- Following a court hearing, Thomas was remanded into custody ... the court ordered him to undergo a mental examination. Prosecutors asked for Thomas to be moved from Florida to California ... but the judge has not made a decision.

Thomas Markle cut off his ankle monitor in the early morning hours Tuesday ... the Department of Justice says.

According to the federal agency -- cited by the Associated Press -- Markle cut off the ankle monitor just before 2 AM. It's not immediately clear why. He was arrested shortly after cutting off the device.

As we've reported ... Markle was arrested last week on a federal child pornography charge after authorities searched his storage unit in Los Angeles. Prosecutors claim investigators found photos allegedly depicting him with nude underage girls.

FBI Director Kash Patel ripped into Markle during a press conference after his arrest.

Markle has vehemently denied child porn allegations in the past ... though the investigation into him was kickstarted by his son, who reported him to the Philippine authorities.