New Video Shows Items Seized From Thomas Markle's Home Amid Philipines Investigation

Police Search Items Taken From Home In New Video

Play video content Video: Police Search Items Confiscated from Thomas Markle Sr.'s Home PNP WCPC

Police have released footage of several boxes of items seized from Thomas Markle Sr.'s home as part of their investigation into allegations that he possessed child sexual abuse material.

Cebu City law enforcement obtained cell phones, hard drives, computers, and a camera from his home in the Philippines ... and they got a warrant permitting them to perform a forensic examination.

Thomas has vehemently denied possessing any child abuse material.

The new footage comes on the heels of a bombshell report from Daily Mail that alleges the outlet inspected a storage unit Meghan Markle's father rented in Mexico that contained magazines featuring child sexual abuse images, voyeuristic photos of children on beaches, and books about pedophilia.

The outlet claims they found a photo of Thomas posing with a young, clothed Asian girl ... but in another photo that he's not featured in, she's allegedly naked.

As you know, Thomas is under criminal investigation in the Philippines for allegedly possessing child porn ... a discovery supposedly made by his son, Thomas Markle Jr.