Thomas Markle Allegedly Kept Child Porn Inside His Storage Unit in Mexico, Report

Child pornography was allegedly found inside a storage unit that Thomas Markle Sr. rented in Mexico ... according to a new bombshell report.

The Daily Mail claims they inspected the storage unit in Rosarito -- a beach town near the U.S. border -- and found magazines featuring child sexual abuse images, voyeuristic photos of children on beaches, and books about pedophilia.

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Thomas Sr. previously denied claims of possessing child porn and an investigation in the Philippines. His items recently seized in the Philippines were searched in a video released Friday.

The outlet says they were given access to the storage unit -- located just miles from Thomas' former residence -- because he allegedly failed to keep up with lease payments.

In one set of photos the Mail claims to have found, Thomas poses with a young, clothed Asian girl -- in another photo that he's not featured in, she's allegedly naked.

In a previous statement ... Thomas denied ever sleeping with anyone underage.

Also allegedly found in the unit ... published books depicting other naked girls.

The outlet says they've alerted the FBI to their alleged find ... we've reached out to the FBI for comment ... so far, no word back.

As you know ... Thomas is under criminal investigation in the Philippines for allegedly possessing child porn.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., claims to have made the grim discovery ... and said he had "no option" but to report his father.

His daughter Meghan has since revealed she cut off Thomas Sr.'s contact with her children in light of a letter detailing similar accusations -- a note that London's Metropolitan Police confirmed they sent in early 2019.