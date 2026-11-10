Russell Brand Not Allowed Conjugal Visits in London Prison, Sources Say

Russell Brand is going to have to come up with some creative ways to have sex in prison after his rape and sexual assault conviction ... because we're told he's barred from having conjugal visits!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Russell "wouldn’t be allowed conjugal visits. This isn’t something which exists in the UK." Of course, this leaves Russell and his wife of 9 years, Laura Brand, dry in the bedroom department ... at least where the couple is concerned.

As you know, Russell was sentenced Monday to 10 years and 6 months at HMP Wandsworth prison in South London after a jury convicted him of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a 4-week trial.

Before Russell was sentenced, the judge blasted the actor-comedian for treating the 4 victims like trash as he anally sodomized one woman, grabbed another woman's breasts, sexually mauled a third woman against a wall and placed his head in a fourth woman's groin area.

The judge noted that the rape victim was distraught, terrified and worried that she had contracted an STD.