Russell Brand Under Investigation for 2 More Alleged Rapes, Including Claims From 16-Year-Old Girl

Russell Brand is under investigation for two more alleged rapes ... with one alleged victim claiming she was just 16 when he sexually assaulted her.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed the additional investigation into the new rape allegations Thursday ... The Independent reported.

One of the women who came forward claims the actor arranged for a car to pick her up at school when she was just 16 ... for meet-ups where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

As you know ... the comedian was found guilty of 1 count of rape and 3 counts of sexual assault Thursday ... and taken into custody.

Play video content Video: Russell Brand’s Police Interviews Exposed in New Footage Metropolitan Police

The Met also released several interview videos from 2023-2025 where Brand admitted to having a "very promiscuous life" but insisted he "never engaged in any non-consensual sexual activity."

In the wake of the verdict, Bar Council chairwoman Kirsty Brimelow says the actor could face "between six and nine years" in prison for his crimes.