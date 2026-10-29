Russell Brand's Wife Calls Him 'Amazing' Husband During Rape Trial

Russell Brand has admitted to being a womanizer in the past ... but his wife says the man she married is caring, kind and an "amazing" husband.

Laura Brand took the stand Thursday in her husband's rape trial at London's Southwark Crown Court ... giving jurors a glowing review of the embattled comedian.

She described Russell as "caring and kind," a wonderful father and an "amazing, attentive husband" ... adding he has an "eye for detail I have never known before."

Laura also gushed about how Russell makes her feel, telling the court, "I feel very seen by him" ... something she says she's never experienced with anyone else.

As for their marriage, Laura said it's built on honesty ... telling jurors they have a "very honest, frank and clear relationship," before adding, "I love him very much."

Of course, Russell hasn't always been the picture of monogamy ... Laura acknowledged he struggled to stay faithful when they first dated in 2006 and 2007, ultimately leading to their breakup.

The couple eventually rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2017.

Her testimony comes after Russell took the stand himself Wednesday ... admitting he misused his fame to pursue women and engaged in reckless sexual behavior, while denying ever sexually assaulting anyone.

As we reported, Russell has pleaded not guilty to seven charges involving six women ... including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.