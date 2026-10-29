Kim Kardashian Reveals Esophagus Surgery To Cut Out 'Irregularities'

Play video content Video: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had ‘Irregularities’ Removed From Esophagus in Surgery Hulu

Kim Kardashian revealed a scary medical issue she went through ... explaining she had "irregularities" surgically removed from her throat ... and it's the same symptom her late dad Robert Kardashian experienced.

Kim documented it all for "The Kardashians" ... she mentioned that she had been feeling a "little off lately" and that her throat was "killing me" ... so she sought medical treatment from a doctor.

The physician -- who advised her to take medication and undergo a procedure to learn more -- told her ... "I think you have a little bit of inflammation of the esophagus, and I think you have esophagitis."

Noting that her own father died from esophageal cancer in 2003 ... Kim admitted her diagnosis "really hits home for me."

In a preview for next week's episode ... Kim can be seen going under the knife, as she narrates ... "Doctors said my esophagus has these irregularities, that I have to have them cut out. That's the same thing my dad had."