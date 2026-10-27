Kim Kardashian's Desperate Quest to Be Cover Girl Involved Nicole Richie's Dog

Kim Kardashian has graced just about every major magazine cover imaginable ... but her first one required a little help from Nicole Richie and her four-legged friend.

The hilarious story is getting fresh attention thanks to the new book "Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future," written by Jonathan Van Meter ... which revisits Kim's determination to land her very first magazine cover in 2008.

Kim Kardashian wanted to be on a magazine cover so badly that she borrowed Nicole Richie’s dog to appear on the cover of K9 Magazine. – Citizen Kim Ladies and Gentlemen, Kim Kardashian first magazine cover. She told her staff to put this cover next to Vogue. ICONIC #CitizenKim https://t.co/9MpNYqtg4l @laahlaah2023

In the book, Kim recalls how she managed to score a spot on the cover of "K9 Magazine" ... despite not even owning a dog at the time.

Kim says she borrowed Nicole's pooch for the shoot because she was so desperate to get her face on a magazine cover ... and the plan worked.

Fast-forward nearly two decades, and Kim's got plenty of covers under her belt ... but she's still proudly displaying that first one alongside some much bigger fashion moments.

Van Meter writes that the walls outside Kim's private office are lined with enlarged, framed magazine covers ... including the 2008 K9 issue.

Kim says her staff actually suggested taking the doggie cover down ... but she wasn't having it, telling them, "That was my first cover! Put it right next to Vogue!"

Kim has previously laughed about her K9 debut on "The Kardashians" ... admitting she'd do just about anything to land a cover, even though she's not exactly a dog person.

The book hit shelves Tuesday ... giving fans another look at just how badly Kim wanted her shot at fame.