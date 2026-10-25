Lewis Hamilton Reveals He Gave Kim Kardashian's Kids a Puppy in Rare Comments
Lewis Hamilton Kim and I Are Puppy Parents!!!
Lewis Hamilton offered some pretty rare remarks on his relationship with Kim Kardashian ... revealing he got her kids a Golden Retriever puppy.
The F1 driver revealed in a press panel yesterday ... "My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them. She's got four, so I'm getting to play with these kids, and I got them a dog this year. So, little Halo is a new member of that family."
Kim previously shared a glimpse of the golden retriever puppy back in July ... during Kim and Lewis' lakeside trip.
Planting a kiss on Halo's snout in the pic ... Kim captioned her gallery of pics ... "lakemaxxing."
Flash-forward to September ... and Halo looked so grown up in a pic shared by Lewis.
In the snap ... the dog could be seen gnawing on a plastic gate, with Lewis appropriately writing in the caption ... "Bit of this, bit of that."
Lewis' comments are pretty candid ... given how tight-lipped the couple are about their relationship.
In an interview with The Times ... Kim refrained from commenting on him at all, saying ... "In the most respectful way, I’d probably rather not."