Lewis Hamilton Reveals He Gave Kim Kardashian's Kids a Puppy in Rare Comments

Lewis Hamilton offered some pretty rare remarks on his relationship with Kim Kardashian ... revealing he got her kids a Golden Retriever puppy.

The F1 driver revealed in a press panel yesterday ... "My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them. She's got four, so I'm getting to play with these kids, and I got them a dog this year. So, little Halo is a new member of that family."

Kim previously shared a glimpse of the golden retriever puppy back in July ... during Kim and Lewis' lakeside trip.

Planting a kiss on Halo's snout in the pic ... Kim captioned her gallery of pics ... "lakemaxxing."

Flash-forward to September ... and Halo looked so grown up in a pic shared by Lewis.

In the snap ... the dog could be seen gnawing on a plastic gate, with Lewis appropriately writing in the caption ... "Bit of this, bit of that."

Lewis' comments are pretty candid ... given how tight-lipped the couple are about their relationship.