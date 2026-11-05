Russell Brand Looking at 6 to 9 Years Behind Bars, Bar Council Chair Says

Could Be Looking at 6 to 9 Years in Jail

Russell Brand may be locked up for quite a while ... at least what the chair of the Bar Council says.

Kirsty Brimelow told Sky News the actor was looking at "between six and nine years" in prison for his crimes.

As we previously reported, the actor was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday.

He was denied bail and will remain behind bars until his sentencing on Monday.

Brand was acquitted of two other rape charges and attempted indecent assault ... but a detective who oversaw his investigation believes he's still a danger to women.