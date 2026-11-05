Russell Brand Police Interrogation Videos Released After Rape Conviction

Play video content Video: Russell Brand’s Police Interviews Exposed in New Footage Metropolitan Police

Russell Brand was singing a very different tune before his rape and sexual assault conviction ... and newly released police interrogation videos show just how adamantly he denied the allegations against him.

London's Metropolitan Police released footage Thursday from interviews conducted between 2023 and 2025 ... showing the actor defending his past sexual behavior while insisting he'd done nothing wrong.

Russell admitted he'd lived a "very promiscuous life" ... but maintained he'd "never engaged in any non-consensual sexual activity."

He also called a 2023 documentary detailing the allegations against him "defamatory and fictitious" ... claiming the media attention led to past consensual sexual encounters being "invented or reimagined" as misconduct.

And when investigators pressed him about specific accusations, Russell largely kept his mouth shut ... repeatedly telling officers he had "nothing further to add."

As TMZ reported ... Russell was convicted Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He was acquitted of two other rape charges and attempted indecent assault.