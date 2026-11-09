Russell Brand Cracked Consent Joke at Trump Event Weeks Before Rape Conviction

Play video content Video: Russell Brand's Consent Joke Resurfaces After Rape Conviction The MAHA Center

Russell Brand was making light of consent with a top Trump administration official ... and the awkward exchange is resurfacing after the comedian was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The disgraced comedian appeared alongside Dr. Oz at a Make America Healthy Again summit in September ... where Trump's Medicare and Medicaid administrator told the crowd Brand had been hugging U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins backstage.

"She initiated that contact, I should make clear, doctor," Brand quipped ... prompting Oz to laugh before Brand added, "Actually, you initiated it."

The exchange is particularly eyebrow-raising considering Brand was already facing multiple rape and sexual assault charges at the time ... allegations he had repeatedly denied.

Brand is a close ally of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who also attended the September summit alongside Vice President JD Vance.

Play video content Video: Russell Brand Sentenced in Rape Case

As TMZ previously reported ... Brand was sentenced Monday to 10 years and 6 months behind bars after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.