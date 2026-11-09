TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Russell Brand May Serve Less Time Than You Make Think

Why Russell Brand Could Get Out Early

Russell Brand learned his fate in court Monday ... and while his prison sentence stretches more than a decade, his actual time behind bars could be considerably shorter.

Our team discussed the comedian's conviction on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Play video content Video: Russell Brand Sentenced in Rape Case

Harvey pointed out Brand could be released after serving just 7 years of his 10-and-a-half-year sentence ... though his legal troubles may be far from over.

The judge also had harsh words for Brand during sentencing ... criticizing the comedian for abusing his celebrity status and showing a "casual, arrogant disregard" for the women he assaulted.

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating two additional rape allegations in the UK ... and we discussed the possibility of more women coming forward following Brand's conviction.

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The conversation also touched on Brand's wife Laura supporting him throughout the trial and his attorney's argument that the comedian's rapid rise to fame contributed to his behavior ... even as the judge handed down a lengthy prison sentence.