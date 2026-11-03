TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' What Really Happened At 37K Feet With Doomed Private Jet

The Palm Beach plane crash that killed all 9 people on board a private jet has sparked a massive investigation ... and early updates from the National Transportation Safety Board may explain what exactly happened 37,000 feet up during the horrific incident.

Our team discussed the tragedy today on "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Harvey says he couldn’t get the image of what the inside of the doomed craft must've been like just before it hit the ground out of his head ... and he also heaped praise on the 20-year-old co-pilot, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, for keeping her composure.

The group discusses the weather ... including the storm that seemed to cause ice to collect on the plane before it went down.

Play video content Video: NTSB Says Palm Beach Plane Showed Signs of Breaking Up Before Impact NTSB

Plus, New York Post’s Caitlyn Becker also relayed her conversation with an expert she spoke to on Monday ... who revealed Learjets like the one that crashed don’t generally do better at higher altitudes. The pilot asked to climb from 35K to 37K feet, though the reasons behind that request are still unclear.