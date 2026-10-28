TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Does Unnamed UK Celeb Deserve To Remain Anonymous?

Should The Accused Enjoy the Same Anonymity as Accusers???

A UK celebrity accused of sexual misconduct is begging the court not to be identified, warning there's a serious chance of self-harm if his name comes out ... but if accusers can file anonymously, should the accused be allowed to do the same?

That's the question we dive into on "The Low Down" -- the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Harvey asks the hypothetical ... pointing out the serious reputational harm an unsubstantiated allegation against someone can do.

Others point out there's an alleged victim on one side of this case ... and giving the power to alleged sexual predators to remain anonymous will severely limit the media's ability to fairly and accurately report on stories.

Everyone agrees journalists make judgment calls on whether a story is true and fair each day ... and they weigh harm, too -- sometimes publishing all the details and sometimes holding things back.