TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Is Lindsay Clancy's Case Encouraging Others to Use Same Defense?

Lindsay Clancy's post-partum psychosis defense got her a mistrial ... but are opportunists using the case as a get out of jail free card?

That's the question at the center of today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

The New York Post published the story looking into what one reporter calls a possible "social contagion" of women killing their kids ... and immediately claiming postpartum psychosis.

The conversation goes from whether this should be an allowable defense ... to whether the state has a responsibility to step in and remove children from homes where the mother suffers from the mental illness.

Some argue this might do more damage to kids than it'll ultimately prevent, and it may stop moms from seeking out help out of fear they'll be separated from their kids.

Others acknowledge such separation can do damage ... but at least it'll keep the kids alive.