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TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Breaking Down the Federal Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Debating the Investigation Into Rep. Ilhan Omar

By TMZ Staff
Published

Rep. Ilhan Omar is in the federal government's crosshairs ... but whether that's the Trump administration's fault or Democrats' own past actions is up for debate.

We get into the nitty-gritty of the situation on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

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Getty

The feds are facing questions for going after the congresswoman ... especially since they're seemingly ramping up their attacks on her just weeks before the election.

But our own Michael Babcock is defending the feds ... claiming the left is just reaping what they sowed with their repeated efforts to discredit and even jail POTUS.

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SCATHING SEARCH
Video: Ilhan Omar's DC Home Searched by HSI Agents
Fox News

As we reported ... Omar's Washington, D.C., home was raided earlier this month as part of a probe into alleged immigration fraud.

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Faith In The Feds
Video: Senate Candidate Mike Rogers Trusts Feds Had Enough Evidence to Raid Ilhan Omar's House
TMZ DC

People on the left have been critical ... while more right-leaning individuals -- like Senate hopeful Mike Rogers -- believe the feds must have had compelling evidence to convince a judge to sign off on the raid.

The big question now ... is this just the state of our politics today -- and will it get worse from here?

Check out "The Low Down" on YouTube!

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