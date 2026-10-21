TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Breaking Down the Federal Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar is in the federal government's crosshairs ... but whether that's the Trump administration's fault or Democrats' own past actions is up for debate.

We get into the nitty-gritty of the situation on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

The feds are facing questions for going after the congresswoman ... especially since they're seemingly ramping up their attacks on her just weeks before the election.

But our own Michael Babcock is defending the feds ... claiming the left is just reaping what they sowed with their repeated efforts to discredit and even jail POTUS.

Play video content Video: Ilhan Omar's DC Home Searched by HSI Agents Fox News

As we reported ... Omar's Washington, D.C., home was raided earlier this month as part of a probe into alleged immigration fraud.

Play video content Video: Senate Candidate Mike Rogers Trusts Feds Had Enough Evidence to Raid Ilhan Omar's House TMZ DC

People on the left have been critical ... while more right-leaning individuals -- like Senate hopeful Mike Rogers -- believe the feds must have had compelling evidence to convince a judge to sign off on the raid.

The big question now ... is this just the state of our politics today -- and will it get worse from here?