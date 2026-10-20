TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Inside The Eagles' Handling of Jalen Hurts' Blood Clots

Jalen Hurts' season is over after a frightening blood clot diagnosis ... but should the Philadelphia Eagles have let their star quarterback take the field in London after they found the first clot?

That's the big debate on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

The Eagles are facing questions over their handling of Hurts' health after the QB was initially diagnosed with a superficial blood clot, hospitalized, and later cleared to play in London. He flew back with the team to Philly, and then they found more blood clots in his lungs.

The debate centers on whether the team made the right call allowing Hurts to suit up ... or whether it should have taken a more cautious approach with its franchise quarterback.

As TMZ previously reported, Hurts is now out for the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with more serious blood clots, bringing his year to an abrupt and scary end.

The big question now is whether the Eagles could have done more to protect their superstar before things took a turn for the worse.