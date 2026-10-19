Jalen Hurts Out For Season, Blood Clots Discovered In Lungs

UPDATE

8:08 AM PT -- Jalen Hurts tells TMZ ... "This is extremely serious. A pulmonary embolism is what killed my dad very suddenly and unexpectedly. All beginning with a clot that began in his leg, broke off, and went to his lung. The only warning sign we had in hindsight was his complaint of some mild pain in his leg the night before we lost him."

NFL star Jalen Hurts is out for the season because he has multiple blood clots ... including in his lungs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced Monday that doctors found blood clots in the Philadelphia Eagles star's lungs.

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Jalen's rep said he needs to take blood thinners to handle the matter and cannot participate in physical activity.

Over the weekend, Jalen was put on injured reserve after doctors found a superficial blood clot in his calf … and after finding more blood clots in his lungs, Jalen has been ruled out for the season to handle the medical issues.

The Eagles are 2-4 and are riddled with injuries to their star players.