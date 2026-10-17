Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Diagnosed With Blood Clot, Out Indefinitely

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be out for an unspecified amount of time ... because he's dealing with a blood clot.

The team put Hurts on the injured reserve list Saturday ... sources revealed to ESPN and NFL Network.

Philadelphia believes the superficial blood clot is treatable, ESPN reports. People with blood clots are often prescribed blood thinners ... but the outlet states NFL players cannot take the field while on the medication.

The Eagles have gotten off to a rough start this season ... going 2-3 in their first 5 games while dealing with injuries to Hurts, star running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

By going on the IR, Jalen will have to sit out 4 weeks. Because Philly has a bye in Week 10 will next be eligible to play Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.