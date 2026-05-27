Jalen Hurts Addresses A.J. Brown Relationship, 'Very Happy For Him' After Wedding

Play video content Video: Jalen Hurts Breaks Silence on A.J. Brown Drama After Missing Teammate's Wedding Philidelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is adamant there's no bad blood with A.J. Brown ... saying even though he wasn't at the star receiver's wedding, he was happy for the guy and his new wife.

The Philadelphia Eagles' superstar quarterback faced the media on Wednesday ... and the topic of Brown initially came up when Hurts was asked about the trade rumors surrounding the All-Pro talent.

It was actually pretty funny -- Hurts was downing a cup of water at that exact moment ... resulting in an awkward pause.

"Picked the right question to sip on, huh?" he joked ... but then he got real and said nothing could replace all the success they've had together -- while also emphasizing it's still a matter of IF, not WHEN, Brown gets shipped outta Philly.

Then came the follow-up ... when a reporter checked in on the status of their relationship.

"Nothing's changed since we last spoke at the end of the season," Hurts said. "We're really good, and I saw how beautiful the pictures came out at his wedding. I'm very happy for him, and his wife and his family, and it's a beautiful thing to step into the Covenant."

"So I was very excited and congratulatory towards that."

Hurts and Brown go way back ... and the QB is actually the godfather to the receiver's kid -- so his absence from the wedding was kind of a head scratcher.