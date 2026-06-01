A.J. Brown Traded To New England Patriots

A.J. Brown's drama-filled tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles is over -- the superstar receiver is on his way to the New England Patriots

The Eagles will get first and fifth-round picks from the Pats as a result of the transaction.

The writing was on the wall for a bit -- it was clear Brown was not happy in the City of Brotherly Love ... and there were rumblings he was no longer seeing eye to eye with his quarterback/good friend Jalen Hurts.

The plot thickened when Hurts was not present for Brown's wedding last month ... leading many to believe their relationship was seriously broken.

Play video content Video: Jalen Hurts Breaks Silence on A.J. Brown Drama After Missing Teammate's Wedding Philidelphia Eagles

Hurts denied that notion last week ... claiming they remained on good terms and he was happy for Brown to be a married man.

Despite all the drama, Brown had 78 catches for 1,003 yards in 15 games last season.

It's a new team for Brown ... but he did his thing in Philly, winning a Super Bowl in February 2025 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former second-round pick was acquired via trade from the Tennessee Titans in 2022.