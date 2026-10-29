TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Mary Peltola Under Fire In Alaska Senate Race Scandal

Two Dan Sullivans are on the ballot for the Senate race in Alaska ... and one was allegedly recruited by the Democratic Party to confuse voters and siphon votes away from the GOP ... and now Mary Peltola is under fire.

Our team dove into the big scandal today on "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

If you don't know ... Dan Scott Sullivan is the incumbent Senator from Alaska, who has served in the role since 2015. Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. is the other candidate ... and the New York Times reports Peltola's campaign recruited the other Dan to split the vote.

Harvey is incensed by the allegation -- which Peltola's campaign has denied ... likening it to ex-President Richard Nixon's dirty tricks in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Others argue this is just the state of politics now ... it's not necessarily illegal -- though some experts say a long-shot criminal case could be made against those allegedly involved.

Discussion about rank-choice voting and similarities between this tactic and Vivek Ramaswamy's controversial ad featuring Amy Acton's estranged mother abound as well ... plus, Harvey thinks this could give President Trump ammunition to call the election "rigged."