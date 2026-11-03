Chris Rock Says He Used to Watch A Lot of Porn

Chris Rock is diving into his faults as a husband ... namely, an overreliance on porn ... admitting he used to watch it all the time to the detriment of his marriage.

The comedian discussed the taboo subject during his interview for GQ's Men of the Year issue ... pulling back the curtain on his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock -- which ended back in 2016.

Chris said, "I was not a great husband. I watched a lot of porn. I don't watch porn anymore. I haven't watched porn in five, six years.”

Unclear if the porn fueled the bad behavior exactly ... though Chris seems to have those two facts linked in his mind for whatever reason.

Chris said he's not proud about that time in his life ... but he added it's something he had to go through -- likening himself to a Marvel hero learning to be less selfish and embracing their truest self.

He also opened up about his diagnosis with a nonverbal learning disorder ... saying it made him realize how insensitive much of his behavior through the years has been.

Chris said, "Mental illness and celebrity ... it's a weird combination there, because you think people are reacting a certain way because of celebrity. Because it's this weird thing that you can't quantify. So I used to just blame everything on celebrity. It's like, 'Oh, we're not connecting because I had a chronic unique-ism.' I thought I was so f***ing unique."